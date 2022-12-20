The Royal Highland Show 2023 is set to return to Edinburgh from 22 to 25 June 2023.
The show has been described as “Scotland’s biggest and best display of livestock and equine stock”.
Early bird tickets have been released, with a new option of a 'Farming Flexi' ticket, which gives farmers the option of travelling to the show on the Thursday or Friday.
The list of judges has just been released.
Overall young handlers
Mr and Mrs John and Kate Dykes, West Linton, Peebleshire.
Beef cattle
Beef Shorthorn
Mrs Jane Landers, Newton Stewart, Wigtownshire
Aberdeen Angus
Mr Dallas Allan, Alnwick, Northumberland.
Galloway
Mr John McIllwraith Jnr, Puslinch Ontario, Canada.
Belted Galloway
Mr Peter Hunter Blair, Castle Douglas, Dumfries and Galloway.
Highland
Mr Robert Philip, Skipton, North Yorkshire.
Hereford
Mrs Carolyn Fletcher, Appleby-in-Westmorland, Cumbria.
Lincoln Red
Mr John Elliot, Earlston, Scottish Borders.
British Charolais
Mr Arwel Owens, Foel, Welshpool, Powys.
British Simmental
Mr Simon Key, Loddon, Norwich, Norfolk.
British Limousin
Mr Michael Cursiter, Arwick, Evie, Orkney.
British Blonde
Mr Neil Brown, Hackleton, Northhampton.
British Blue
Mr Phillip Halhead, Cockerham, Lancaster, Lancashire.
Salers
Mr Donald Gilder, Winchcombe, Cheltenham.
Commercial cattle
Mr Stewart Bett, Fallin, Stirlingshire.
Beef native breeds interbreed team championship
Mr Colin Davidson, Dandwick, Orkney.
Beef breeder competition and junior beef interbreed championship
Mr Hamish Goldie, Ruthwell, Dumfries and Galloway.
Beef interbreed team competition and overall beef interbreed championship
Mr Keith Redpath, Heiton, Kelso, Roxburghshire.
Beef interbreed pairs competition
Mr William McAllister, Ballymena, Co Antrim.
Young handlers
Mrs Lynwen Emslie, Peterhead, Aberdeenshire.
Dairy Cattle
Overall dairy interbreed
Mr Hugh Kennedy, Tarbolton, Ayrshire.
Ayrshire
Mr Ian McLean, Bushmills, Co. Antrim.
Holstein
Mr David Hodgson, Carlisle, Cumbria.
Dairy Shorthorn
Mr Dan Stamper, Dalston, Cumbria.
Red and white, Jersey and dairy any other breed
Mr Robert Fleming, Kirkpatrick, Annan.
Dairy calf and showmanship
Mr Andrew Kennedy, Ballymena, Co Antrim.
Sheep
Overall sheep interbreed championship
Mr Ian Hunter, Crieff, Perthshire.
Overall sheep pairs interbreed championship
Mr Keith Brooke, Newton Stewart, Dumfries and Galloway.
Sheep young handlers
Mrs Hannah Jackson, Annan, Dumfried and Galloway.
Blackface
Mr John MacPherson, Dalmally, Argyll.
Suffolk
Mr Pat Greaney, Usk, Monmoutshire.
Lleyn
Mr Roger Wells, Cardigan, Ceredigion.
Ryeland
Mr John Donovan, Whitland, Carmarthenshire.
Commercial sheep
Mr Jimmy Taylor, Muthill, Crieff, Perthshire.
Border Leicester
Mr Clark Stewart, Cupar, Fife.
British Berrichon
Mr Adrian Bowen, St Clears, Carmarthenshire.
Jacob
Mr Robert Price, Churchstoke, Powys.
North Country Cheviot
Mr J Mackay, Wick, Caithness.
North Country Cheviot Hill
Mr Hugh Wilson, Moffat, Dumfries and Galloway.
Cheviot
Mr George Irving, Yarrow, Selkirkshire.
Texel
Mr Flor Ryan, Prosperous, Co. Kildare, Ireland.
Hampshire Down
Mr H Middleditch, Sudbury, Suffolk.
Swaledale
Mr Malcolm Allison, Reeth, Richmond, North Yorkshire.
Bluefaced Leicester - traditional type
Mr Frank Johnson, Bishop Auckland, Co Durham.
Bluefaced Leicester - crossing type
Mr James Cunningham, Biggar, Lanarkshire.
Charollias
Mr Arwyn Thomas, Whitland, Carmarthenshire.
Hebridean
Mr Jeffery Moore, Gruline, Isle of Mull, Argyll.
North of England Mules
Mr James Herdman, Alnwick, Northumberland.
British Rouge
Mr John Gate, Lostock Green, Northwich, Cheshire.
Beltex
Mrs Mary Dunlop, Biggar, Lanarkshire.
Zwartbles
Mr Kevin Robinson, Upper Magna, Shrewsbury, Shropshire.
Scotch Mule
Mr David Gray, Kilsyth, North Lanarkshire
Bleu Du Maine
Mr Brian Buchan Snr, Fraserburgh, Aberdeenshire
Shetland
Mrs Suzanna Meikle, Kirkliston, West Lothian.
Blue Texel
Mr Ryhs Francis, Carmarthen, Carmarthenshire.
Dutch Spotted
Mr Allen Short, Co Tyrone, Northern Ireland.
Valais Blacknose
Mr Chris Slee, Bideford, Devon.
