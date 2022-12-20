The Royal Highland Show 2023 is set to return to Edinburgh from 22 to 25 June 2023.

The show has been described as “Scotland’s biggest and best display of livestock and equine stock”.

Early bird tickets have been released, with a new option of a 'Farming Flexi' ticket, which gives farmers the option of travelling to the show on the Thursday or Friday.

The list of judges has just been released.

Overall young handlers

Mr and Mrs John and Kate Dykes, West Linton, Peebleshire.

Beef cattle

Beef Shorthorn

Mrs Jane Landers, Newton Stewart, Wigtownshire

Aberdeen Angus

Mr Dallas Allan, Alnwick, Northumberland.

Galloway

Mr John McIllwraith Jnr, Puslinch Ontario, Canada.

Belted Galloway

Mr Peter Hunter Blair, Castle Douglas, Dumfries and Galloway.

Highland

Mr Robert Philip, Skipton, North Yorkshire.

Hereford

Mrs Carolyn Fletcher, Appleby-in-Westmorland, Cumbria.

Lincoln Red

Mr John Elliot, Earlston, Scottish Borders.

British Charolais

Mr Arwel Owens, Foel, Welshpool, Powys.

British Simmental

Mr Simon Key, Loddon, Norwich, Norfolk.

British Limousin

Mr Michael Cursiter, Arwick, Evie, Orkney.

British Blonde

Mr Neil Brown, Hackleton, Northhampton.

British Blue

Mr Phillip Halhead, Cockerham, Lancaster, Lancashire.

Salers

Mr Donald Gilder, Winchcombe, Cheltenham.

Commercial cattle

Mr Stewart Bett, Fallin, Stirlingshire.

Beef native breeds interbreed team championship

Mr Colin Davidson, Dandwick, Orkney.

Beef breeder competition and junior beef interbreed championship

Mr Hamish Goldie, Ruthwell, Dumfries and Galloway.

Beef interbreed team competition and overall beef interbreed championship

Mr Keith Redpath, Heiton, Kelso, Roxburghshire.

Beef interbreed pairs competition

Mr William McAllister, Ballymena, Co Antrim.

Young handlers

Mrs Lynwen Emslie, Peterhead, Aberdeenshire.

Dairy Cattle

Overall dairy interbreed

Mr Hugh Kennedy, Tarbolton, Ayrshire.

Ayrshire

Mr Ian McLean, Bushmills, Co. Antrim.

Holstein

Mr David Hodgson, Carlisle, Cumbria.

Dairy Shorthorn

Mr Dan Stamper, Dalston, Cumbria.

Red and white, Jersey and dairy any other breed

Mr Robert Fleming, Kirkpatrick, Annan.

Dairy calf and showmanship

Mr Andrew Kennedy, Ballymena, Co Antrim.

Sheep

Overall sheep interbreed championship

Mr Ian Hunter, Crieff, Perthshire.

Overall sheep pairs interbreed championship

Mr Keith Brooke, Newton Stewart, Dumfries and Galloway.

Sheep young handlers

Mrs Hannah Jackson, Annan, Dumfried and Galloway.

Blackface

Mr John MacPherson, Dalmally, Argyll.

Suffolk

Mr Pat Greaney, Usk, Monmoutshire.

Lleyn

Mr Roger Wells, Cardigan, Ceredigion.

Ryeland

Mr John Donovan, Whitland, Carmarthenshire.

Commercial sheep

Mr Jimmy Taylor, Muthill, Crieff, Perthshire.

Border Leicester

Mr Clark Stewart, Cupar, Fife.

British Berrichon

Mr Adrian Bowen, St Clears, Carmarthenshire.

Jacob

Mr Robert Price, Churchstoke, Powys.

North Country Cheviot

Mr J Mackay, Wick, Caithness.

North Country Cheviot Hill

Mr Hugh Wilson, Moffat, Dumfries and Galloway.

Cheviot

Mr George Irving, Yarrow, Selkirkshire.

Texel

Mr Flor Ryan, Prosperous, Co. Kildare, Ireland.

Hampshire Down

Mr H Middleditch, Sudbury, Suffolk.

Swaledale

Mr Malcolm Allison, Reeth, Richmond, North Yorkshire.

Bluefaced Leicester - traditional type

Mr Frank Johnson, Bishop Auckland, Co Durham.

Bluefaced Leicester - crossing type

Mr James Cunningham, Biggar, Lanarkshire.

Charollias

Mr Arwyn Thomas, Whitland, Carmarthenshire.

Hebridean

Mr Jeffery Moore, Gruline, Isle of Mull, Argyll.

North of England Mules

Mr James Herdman, Alnwick, Northumberland.

British Rouge

Mr John Gate, Lostock Green, Northwich, Cheshire.

Beltex

Mrs Mary Dunlop, Biggar, Lanarkshire.

Zwartbles

Mr Kevin Robinson, Upper Magna, Shrewsbury, Shropshire.

Scotch Mule

Mr David Gray, Kilsyth, North Lanarkshire

Bleu Du Maine

Mr Brian Buchan Snr, Fraserburgh, Aberdeenshire

Shetland

Mrs Suzanna Meikle, Kirkliston, West Lothian.

Blue Texel

Mr Ryhs Francis, Carmarthen, Carmarthenshire.

Dutch Spotted

Mr Allen Short, Co Tyrone, Northern Ireland.

Valais Blacknose

Mr Chris Slee, Bideford, Devon.