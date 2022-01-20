The Oranmore man is a fluent Gaeilgeoir and is expected to report in both English and Irish. \ RTÉ

RTÉ News has announced the appointment of Joe Mag Raollaigh to the position of agriculture and consumer affairs correspondent.

Mag Raollaigh will leave his editorial position on RTÉ’s current affairs programme The Week in Politics to take up the role, having commenced his employment with the broadcaster in 2008.

The Oranmore man and NUI Galway graduate has said he looks forward to covering the matters important to the country’s farming community.

“Farmers in Ireland are facing unprecedented challenges as they try and adapt to new environmental targets, rising costs and evolving consumer sentiment while still producing the high-quality food vital for us all,” stated the new correspondent.

“I look forward to bringing comprehensive coverage of these issues and more to RTÉ audiences across online, radio and television in the years ahead,” he said.

RTÉ's agricultural correspondent's seat has been vacant since early 2021, when Fran McNulty left the role.