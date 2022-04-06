The Dealer hears RTÉ is planning to film a drama starring an Irish dairy farmer next year. \ Claire Nash

Sources tell me RTÉ is working on a new drama series, a modern take on Glenroe, set to follow a rural dairy farming family.

The Dealer says it’s about time, as I haven’t felt represented by the national broadcaster since Vets On Call, and the odd cow and ewe in that Emmerdale doesn’t really do it for me.

I hope the RTÉ team get it right anyway. A suitable casting of Kildare man Paul Mescal might broaden the target audience.

Or perhaps Saoirse Ronan could take the lead. A gig filming in the muck and rain, milking cows – sure how could they say no?