Love In The Country, RTÉ's latest TV show, has revealed the seven single farmers taking part who are searching for love.

The programme is set to air next year on RTÉ, with filming taking place in early January.

The seven singletons come from various backgrounds, but the one thing they all have in common is that they are all living in rural Ireland.

Andy

The seven singletons include Andy, a 39-year-old farmer from Mullingar who claims to have "plenty of road frontage".

He says he is ready to settle down and is looking for a woman to build a home and a family with. His type is someone who is into country life, easy going and up for the craic.

Rob

Rob, who is 32, is a pharmacist and part-time farmer from west Cork. He describes himself as easy going and says he has a good heart.

He is looking to settle down with a woman who is easy going and doesn't mind getting their hands dirty.

Alanagh

Alanagh from Co Roscommon is 20 years old, from a sheep farm and studying veterinary nursing in Athlone. She's looking for someone who is a bit of craic, will help with the sheep, but also someone who won't hold her back.

George

George is a 36-year-old nature lover who lives on 10ac in Co Carlow.

George is looking for someone who is chilled out and is a bit of craic. He's passionate about sustainability and his goal is to leave the earth a better place than he found it.

Fiona

Fiona, who is 32, is a busy business owner and mother of one.

She is looking for someone special to share her life with in the hills of Donegal.

She is looking to find a man who is kind and genuine, but they must also have a good sense of humour.

Jano

Jano from Donegal comes from a 100-cow dairy farm and also owns a coffee shop. He's looking to find a girl who also has a passion for coffee and is intelligent.

Edwina

Edwina, who is 49, is a cafe owner in rural Mayo. She loves to hike, sea swim and travel around the country in her campervan with her two dogs.

She is looking for a man to go hiking or on city trips with her. She has described herself as thoughtful and friendly and seeks a man who is tall, laid back and into the outdoors.

To view their individual videos and get a look at their farming set-up, take a look here.

The producers of the show are now on the search for their perfect match, so if you'd like to get in touch with any of the seven above, see here.

Filming is due to take place in early January, so please reach out sooner rather than later.