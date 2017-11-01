Running 1,100 head of cattle in Australia
By Contributor on 02 November 2017
Nuffield Australia 2016 scholarship winner Adam Coffey farms beef cattle in Queensland, where he runs 1,100 head of mixed breeding and trading cattle.
Please register or sign in to continue reading
More in News
By Amy Forde on 01 November 2017
By Anthony Jordan on 01 November 2017
Related Stories
By Gerald Potterton on 30 October 2017
By Brian Nicholson on 30 October 2017
By Thomas Hubert on 27 October 2017
indoor storage bag and frame. includes blow in pipe, 8" camlock, vent pipe ...