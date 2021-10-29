The Irish Limousin Cattle Society held their autumn sale of pedigree Limousin bulls in Roscrea mart last Monday.

In a change to the format this year, the Irish Limousin Cattle Society changed the venue and date of their usual autumn premier sale. The premier sale had previously been on the October bank holiday Monday in Roscrea but this year the premier sale has moved to Elphin mart on Saturday 13 November.

Monday’s sale was a small sale in terms of numbers with many breeders holding out until the premier sale in two weeks’ time.

Thirty-six bulls and three heifers were forward for sale. A top price of €6,500 was reached at the sale. Of the 36 bulls offered for sale, 22 were sold giving a clearance rate of 61% with an average price of €3,340/head.

Irish Limousin Cattle Society CEO and breed secretary Ronan Murphy commented: “Average prices remained strong at our first autumn sale with easy calving to the forefront with purchasers.

"On-farm sales of Limousin remain strong with only 68% of catalogued bulls being presented for sale. We would like to wish all buyers every success with their new purchases, and we now look forward to our Autumn Premier Show and Sale in Elphin on Saturday 13 November”.

Topping the sale at €6,500 was Annaghmore Rupert, from well-known Mayo breeder Sean Garrett. Rupert had been tapped out a third prize winner in the pre-sale show by William Smith from the Millbrook herd in Co Meath.

One of the oldest bulls in the yard, this March-2020 bull is a Tomschoice Lexicon son, with a lot of well-known sires in his pedigree including Wilodge Cerberus and Sympa. Rupert is out of the homebred cow Annaghmore Jewel and came with a five star replacement index value of €147 and a five star terminal index value of €136 and just 3.2% for calving.

Next in the top prices list was Keeltown Rahoney selling for €5,100 for Longford breeder Brendan Hanley. Placed second in the pre-sale show, Rahoney is another Tomschoice Lexicon son and out of Rahoney Flossy, a UK-imported cow. The May 2020-born bull has also a solid set of figures with a terminal index of €163 and a replacement index of €168.

The Male Champion Templequain Rubble, from Thomas O’Shea, Rathdowney, Portlaoise, Co Laois. Rubble had a five star terminal index of €156 and a four star replacement index of €99. He was sired by Derrygullinane Kingbull and out of a homebred dam by Loosebeare Fantastic. Reserve Champion bull, Coolrain R Kingbull from Laois breeders Gearoid and Padraic Kennedy failed to meet his reserve in the ring and went home unsold.

Next up was Keeltown Rory selling for €4,200 another bull from the Longford stable of Brendan Hanley. March 2020-born, he is another Tomschoice Lexicon son and out of a homebred Cloughhead Umpire dam.

Another Tomschocie Lexicon bull hit the same money. Townleyhall Rudolf from Derek Russell, Drogheda, Co Louth, also sold for €4,200. This April 2020 bull placed first in his class is out of a homebred dam Townleyhall Kirsty by Mullary Interpid. This bull has a replacement index value of €158.

Coming in at €3,700 was Keltic Rocky, property of Meath breeder Teleri Thomas. This May 2020-born bull is another son of Tomschoice Lexicon and out of a home-bred cow Keltic Lili

Stable mate to the days Champion and making €3,400 was Templequain Rebel from Thomas O’Shea. A September born bull sired by Ampertaine Gigolo and out of a Goldies Terence homebred dam, Rebel was first in a strong class of young bulls in the pre-sale show.