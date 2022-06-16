Electricity prices are now 45% above 2015 levels, with home heating oil and gas prices even higher.

Weekly energy cost increases for rural dwellers of up to €46 have been outlined by a report exploring the issue of energy poverty in Ireland.

For rural households, energy inflation experienced in Ireland from January 2021 to April 2022 has led to increases amounting to €24.20 per week on average, rising to €46.64 when motor fuels are included.

Rising energy prices have brought concerns about the ability of households to heat their homes to the forefront of the policy agenda both domestically and abroad, the report said.

Challenge

The challenge fuel poverty represents has been set out starkly in the findings of the report, as up to 43% of households could be at risk if energy price hikes continue and bills increase by a further 25%.

This is more than double the previous fuel poverty record in the early 1990s, according to the report.

Across all households, it is estimated that energy inflation experienced from January 2021 to April 2022 increased the cost of households’ consumption by €21.27 per week on average, rising to €38.63 per week when motor fuels are included.

The report also estimates that energy price increases are larger as a proportion of income for rural households.

Inflation

In the report, it is forecast that inflation, exacerbated by the invasion of Ukraine and the associated rise in energy prices, will peak at almost 9% in 2022.

This is the highest level of inflation since the early 1980s, largely as a result of further expected increases in energy prices.