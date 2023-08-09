"Without the availability of housing for our members and indeed non-members, there is no hope for rural Ireland". \ Ramona Farrelly

On 18 September 2019, while addressing the main opposition spokesperson on Housing, Planning and Local Government, Minister Darragh O’Brien asked the then-Minister for Housing, Planning and Local Government the following question: “To ask the Minister for Housing, Planning and Local Government when new rural housing guidelines will be published; and if he will make a statement on the matter?”

Suffice it to say, the answer that was provided was short of a timeline. It’s ironic that four years later and three years into the job of Minister for Housing, Local Government and Heritage, Minister O’Brien has still failed to produce guidelines for local authorities to follow.

The guidelines that are being looked for are an update of guidelines that emanate from 2005.

In the absence of overall guidelines that have some relevance, some counties have taken the initiative, as they cannot wait any longer.

Carlow County Council, for example, published its “Qualifying Criteria for Rural Housing in the Countryside” in September 2022.

And yet, we have silence from central Government. I could speak of timelines and extension upon extension of timelines, but I won’t. I find it difficult to put into words, the frustrations and anger of our members who contact me on a continual basis to see if Macra can help them with their plight.

We have members who want to live, work, and hopefully raise a family in an area that they grew up in – can they? Mostly, the answer is no. All our members want is a level playing field. Several of our members have invested around five figures on employing a planning consultant to help them get planning permission, only to have it turned down by the local authority planners on what are sometimes spurious reasons. We have a professional applying to another professional, following guidelines that are, in most cases, outdated, resulting in refusals.

How can this be? Surely both sets of professionals follow the guidelines? I personally have a difficulty in seeing our members saying “let’s chance it” in relation to a planning application that eats up a large portion of their savings.

Without the availability of housing for our members and indeed non-members, there is no hope for rural Ireland.

As president of Macra, I call upon Minister O’Brien to publish the rural housing guidelines with no delay, so that we can hopefully stem the tide of our members and friends who are leaving in droves because we are leaving them no choice. Otherwise, we are failing the youth.