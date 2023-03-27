Macra has called on Government to publish rural housing guidelines which were originally expected before Christmas. \ Karen Lunnon

New rural housing guidelines, due since before Christmas, must halt a youth exodus from rural Ireland, says Macra.

The young farmer organisation has warned that due to housing challenges, young people in rural Ireland are considering all their options, with many emigrating to foreign shores, and has called on Government to act urgently.

Macra president John Keane insisted that youth sustainability in rural areas must be a priority in the new draft national planning guidelines, originally due to be published for public consultation prior to Christmas.

“It has been two decades since the guidelines have been reviewed and revised. Rural Ireland is changing and everything must be done to ensure that youth can prosper all across rural Ireland,” he said.

Keane noted that in 2021 and 2022, Macra consulted with its members nationally on planning and housing development.

He said that from this, a clear message emerged - guidelines need to be consistent and they must ensure that those who want to live and work in rural Ireland can do so without endless amounts of red tape and hoops to jump through.

The Macra president called for the draft guidelines to be published immediately, as it is now four months since they were initially due.

