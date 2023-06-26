Any discussions around culling the national herd should be halted until the assessment is completed, Michael Collins said.

The Rural Independent Group of TDs are calling for an independent and comprehensive financial impact assessment of reducing the national herd in the Dáil on Wednesday 28 June.

This assessment should provide clarity around the implications for each farmer and the rural economy, Deputy Michael Collins said.

The motion will call on the Government to halt any discussions or considerations of a dairy or beef sector cull until the assessment is completed and discussed with all impacted farmers whose livelihoods would be affected.

Proposed measures 'endanger' farms

According to Collins, the deputy leader of the Rural Independent Group, the motion also addresses the Government's proposed measures, which are perceived to endanger the viability of farms and potentially leading to the closure of otherwise sustainable agricultural enterprises.

"Farmers are angered by the Government's plans for tougher emission measures that will drastically reduce or downsize and close otherwise viable farms," he argued.

This change in policy has been seen as disingenuous, misleading and unfair

He added that the motion highlights the conflicting messaging from successive governments over the past decade, which initially promoted the expansion of the Irish dairy herd, but now advocates for the culling of the national cow population.

"This change in policy has been seen as disingenuous, misleading and unfair to farmers and rural communities who are dependent on agriculture for their livelihoods.

"The Government's push to reduce the national herd, as evidenced by the establishment of a special 'cow cull' task force within the Department of Agriculture - despite farmers accumulating high levels of debt to ramp up production - represents a glaring betrayal of Irish agriculture.

"It prioritizes meeting climate change targets that will do little or nothing to reduce global greenhouse gas emissions," he said.

The motion will also point out that the Government's target of cutting agricultural emissions by 25% by 2030 is deemed "overly burdensome and unachievable, potentially leading to financial unviability or bankruptcy" for many otherwise viable farms.

Calling on TDs

The Cork southwest TD emphasized the need for all TDs representing rural constituencies to support the motion and stand in solidarity with Irish farm families and rural communities, concluding:

"We call on all TDs to support this motion and demonstrate their commitment to the welfare of Irish farmers and the sustainability of rural communities. TDs cannot say one thing in the constituency and then vote or remain silent in Dublin to allow the Government to proceed with a cow cull agenda.

"Our motion challenges TDs to choose between culling the national herd or supporting farmers. You can't have it both ways on this crucial issue," he said.