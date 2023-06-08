At least half of Ireland’s 13 MEPs will seek re-election next year.

With the European Parliament elections only 12 months away, the Irish Farmers Journal asked Ireland’s MEPs whether they intend to stand for election.

Seven responded, with six of those asserting they intend to contest their seats.

In the Midlands-Northwest constituency, three of the sitting MEPs will run.

MEP Luke "Ming" Flanagan. \ Brian Farrell

Independent Luke “Ming” Flanagan, first elected in 2014, responded with a simple “I am”. Fine Gael’s Maria Walsh and Colm Markey both intend to seek re-election, with Walsh suggesting there may be a fifth seat for the constituency next time round.

Maria Walsh, MEP. \ Melanie Wenger European Parliament

The fourth sitting MEP, Sinn Féin’s Chris MacManus, said: “There are many factors for both myself and the party to consider before there is any official confirmation of candidacy”.

Both MacManus and Colm Markey became MEPs without being elected. MacManus replaced Sinn Féin colleague Matt Carthy following Carthy’s election to Dáil Éireann in early 2020, while Markey was substituted in for Mairead McGuinness when she was appointed as Ireland’s European Commissioner later that same year.

Meanwhile, in Ireland South, Billy Kelleher said: “I will go before the Fianna Fáil membership in Ireland South and secure their support to be the party’s standard bearer in the next election.”

Billy Kelleher, MEP.

Fine Gael’s Seán Kelly, the longest-serving Irish MEP with 14 years served, said he looks forward to next year’s elections, with “experienced parliamentarians important to Ireland.”

Kelly’s party colleague Deirdre Clune, Green Party MEP Grace O’Sullivan and Independent MEP Mick Wallace all failed to respond to our query.

Barry Andrews was the only one of the four Dublin MEPs to respond, saying “Yes, hoping to be nominated by Fianna Fáil to run for a second term”.

There was no response from Green Party MEP Ciarán Cuffe, Independent Clare Daly, or Fine Gael’s Frances Fitzgerald.

The 2024 European elections will take place across the 27 member states between 6 and 9 June. The last two European Parliament elections in Ireland have been held on Fridays, suggesting our poll will be on Friday 7 June.

There is expected to be an additional seat for Ireland, most likely going to the Midlands-Northwest constituency.