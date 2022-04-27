An integrated policy for public transport in rural areas is as important as the provision of broadband it has been claimed.

A commitment to support public transport in rural areas and a dedicated policy framework for the development of such a service has to be prioritised by the Government, according to Declan Rice of Kilkenny LEADER.

“A fundamental lack of joined up policy means that local authorities and communities are all doing their own thing. This policy gap cannot continue. We need top-down frameworks,” Rice said.

The Kilkenny LEADER CEO was speaking ahead of an iRoutes conference on rural transport. It takes place in Kilkenny on 5 May.

“Rural mobility and accessibility policy is as important as rural broadband and it needs to be made a priority now,” Rice said.