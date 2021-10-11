“The scheme offers participants the opportunity to gain valuable work experience in their communities." \ Philip Doyle

The Rural Social Scheme (RSS) is to be reviewed in 2022, Minister for Social Protection Joe O’Brien has announced.

The scheme provides part-time employment for farmers and fishermen or women who are in receipt of social welfare payments and who are underemployed in their primary occupation.

“The scheme offers participants the opportunity to gain valuable work experience in their communities,” the Minister said in response to a parliamentary question from Brendan Smith TD (FF).

Six-year cap

Deupty Smith asked the minister on the six-year cap on participation on the RSS and whether it will be removed.

“While there are no immediate plans to remove the six-year cap on participation on the RSS at present, the Department intends to undertake a review of RSS in 2022,” the minister said.

At the moment, and without a review, it will be February 2023 before the first group of farmers in the scheme are to exit the current iteration.

"Prior to the introduction of the six-year limit, an RSS participant could remain on the scheme for a significant part of their working life.

"This had the effect of limiting places available on the RSS and reducing the opportunities available to new applicants.

"RSS participants who commenced on the scheme prior to 1 February 2017 can remain on the RSS for as long as they continue to remain eligible for a qualifying social welfare payment," he said.