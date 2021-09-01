Steering group members at the launch of Life Beyond included, from left, Veronica Morris (Rural Support), George Mullan (ABP), Victor Chestnutt (UFU) and Norma Rohan (Embrace FARM).

Rural Support, the NI farmer support charity, has joined forces with Embrace FARM, the farm accident support charity based in Co Laois.

Together, they have developed “Life Beyond” a programme to provide practical and emotional support to farm families in NI who have experienced bereavement through whatever circumstance, and those who have survived a farm accident.

UFU president Victor Chestnutt has been the driving force in establishing “Life Beyond”.

The programme was launched last week by Agriculture Minister Edwin Poots and Health Minister Robin Swann.

Support

“Life Beyond” will provide business, financial and technical mentoring support, specific to farming, together with emotional health and bereavement counselling, including trauma support where needed.

It will also work with farmers and their families where a terminal diagnosis has been made within the family, to help them plan for the future and to give them space to spend time with their loved one.

All support is free of charge and is provided over a 12-month (or longer) period, with the aim of helping families navigate their experiences and move towards their new normal – whatever that is for each family and farm business.

Celebration

“Life Beyond” is planning a celebration gathering to acknowledge the contributions made by loved ones who have passed away.

The first gathering is on 24 October 2021 in the Glenavon hotel, Cookstown at 1.30pm.

Anyone who could benefit from the “Life Beyond” programme can contact the Rural Support team, confidentially, on 0800-138 1678.

