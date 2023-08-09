Micheal Collins emphasised the importance of preserving cash as a symbol of freedom and privacy. \ Philip Doyle

Cork southwest TD Michael Collins has expressed strong objections at the decision by the National Ploughing Association (NPA) to make the event cashless, citing concerns about privacy, inclusivity and Government control over financial transactions.

Last month, the Irish Farmers Journal reported that Ploughing 2023 would move to an online ticket-only event, with the NPA stating this was primarily due to “health and safety due to record attendances in recent years” and “given the sheer scale of the event”, this is just the general direction large event safety has to go.

The NPA said it will “always facilitate anyone that doesn’t have a computer or a smart phone - they can send a cheque/postal order or cash and NPA will post a physical ticket to them”.

However, speaking out against the decision, Deputy Collins emphasised the importance of preserving cash as a symbol of freedom and privacy.

Legal tender

"Cash is legal tender in Ireland and compelling people to pre-purchase tickets online is an affront to the people of Ireland and rural communities.

"We stand firm in defending citizens' rights to cash and are calling on the Government to enact 'access to cash legislation' to protect financial freedom.

"The decision by the National Ploughing Championships 2023 organisers to make the event cashless has raised concerns about potential exclusionary practices.

"For instance, farmers may need to make attendance decisions on the morning of the event, based on factors like weather conditions.

“Moreover, many rural farmers and residents lack access to digital payment means and face challenges due to sub-par broadband.

"In this context, cash plays a crucial role in ensuring inclusivity and preventing anyone from being left behind or excluded from events like this,” he said.