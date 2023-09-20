I see both Mattie McGrath and Michael Fitzmaurice are boycotting Ploughing 2023 in protest over restrictions on cash use.

Tipperary TD McGrath described the NPA decision to charge cash entry at a higher rate of €30 as “total exploitation” and called for Government funding to be withdrawn from the NPA.

Roscommon-Galway TD Fitzmaurice told The Dealer he wasn’t going to attend on principle over the push to online ticket sales. “It’s not fair on elderly people or anyone who wants to go on the spur of the moment, and charging an extra €5 is a kick in the teeth to those people.”

Meanwhile I gather Minister Michael McGrath wants to ensure that all public services accept cash payments.