Rural Independent TDs have demanded an emergency Dáil debate on rewetting proposals and the impact they will have on Irish farmers.

Warning that “Government complicity” has been exposed, Rural Independent Group deputy leader Michael Collins TD slammed Fianna Fáil, Fine Gael and the Green Party for targeting rural communities with “more nonsensical green populist policies”.

He called the Government's support for the proposed EU nature restoration law as “disgraceful”.

“This law includes provisions for mandatory rewetting of 45,000ha of Ireland's drained farmed peatlands by 2030, 100,000ha by 2040 and 140,000ha by 2050, primarily in the midlands and west of Ireland.

“These proposals could spell doom for thousands of Irish farmers and cripple our agricultural sector,” Deputy Collins explained.

‘Destroy’ family farms

The Cork southwest TD highlighted that “legally binding land rewetting policy proposals, supported by the Government, would destroy many Irish farms and undo over a hundred years of painstaking work and effort by generations of Irish farm families”.

“That is why we are demanding the allocation of time next week or the following week for a forceful emergency debate in the Dáil to address these critical issues that the Government shamelessly chooses to ignore.

"It is utterly disheartening for rural communities to witness Ireland's elected Government aiding and abetting this egregious assault on our farmers' lands and livelihoods.

"The Government's unwavering endorsement of the mandatory rewetting targets proposed under this law reveals a shocking disregard for the well-being of our hardworking farming community.

“Not since independence have we witnessed such an assault on rural areas, as it seeks to undermine our national autonomy and impose ill-fitting regulations on Irish land usage,” he added.

‘Cheerleader’

Deputy Collins said that allowing Eamon Ryan to be the main “cheerleader” for rewetting proposals at EU level “demonstrates the extent of his control over Government policy”.

“This [Dáil] debate should take place ahead of the next meeting of the EU environment council on 20 June, where a common position on the legislation is expected to be agreed.

"It is disingenuous for the Government to claim support for agriculture, while callously advancing a law that goes far beyond anything ever proposed at a national level.

"Rewetting of boglands may have been part of the Green Party's manifesto, but it is inconceivable that Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael backbench TDs would abandon the principles they once stood for, allowing this unjust EU law to trample upon our national sovereignty,” he said.

