The Rural Independent Group is calling for a support payment of €30 per head. \ Donal O' Leary

Independent TD Mattie McGrath has condemned what he says is the Minister for Agriculture’s neglect of the sheep sector, with the Rural Independent Group demanding an aid package for farmers in the sector.

McGrath, leader of the rural group, voiced his frustration with the lack of funding and supports available to sheep farmers.

"Despite enduring years of turmoil since the Brexit vote in 2016, sheep farmers have consistently had their pleas for a dedicated financial aid package ignored by Minister Charlie McConalogue.”

Price imbalances

Speaking of "stagnant" lamb prices, he said: “These 36,163 active hardworking farmers face dwindling incomes and significant uncertainties, including the sharp decline in the value of sterling, which has led to an influx of UK lamb flooding the European markets, causing stagnation in the price of Irish lamb.

“During the Brexit period, Irish lamb became the most affordable in the world, while mainland Europe enjoyed prices €30 to €50 higher than those in Ireland.

"Shockingly, New Zealand and Australian lamb commanded record prices as China and the Middle East voraciously consumed their products. These countries even failed to complete their export quotas into Europe.”

Brexit fund

He said recent press releases from the Minister regarding sheep farmers “conveniently focus” on current lamb prices, ACRES, fodder supports and the recent liming program.

While these initiatives are undoubtedly important, they are completely unrelated to the Brexit Adjustment Reserve (BAR) fund, he said.

“Using current lamb prices as a justification for denying Irish sheep farmers access to the BAR fund only strengthens the arguments made by the farmers themselves, who have suffered immense consequences due to Brexit's impact on their trade,” he said.

Deputy McGrath said there was a “clear disconnect between the Minister and the sheep sector”.

“The failure of Minister McConalogue to allocate funds from the Brexit fund to the sheep sector is deeply troubling. It raises concerns that these funds will remain unutilised or be redirected elsewhere,” he said.

Support payment

The Rural Independent Group is calling for a support payment of €30/head for sheep farmers to be implemented from 1 January 2023.

“A revised and enhanced Sheep Welfare Scheme would significantly benefit struggling sheep farmers who face soaring input costs.

“We implore the Minister for Agriculture to reconsider his position and take immediate action to deliver the much-needed financial aid package for sheep farmers.

"The livelihoods of these hardworking individuals and the long-term sustainability of the sheep sector are at stake,” concluded Deputy McGrath.