Larissa Feeney, Accountant Online and ACORNS lead entrepreneur, and previous ACORNS participants Joanne Butler, OURganic Gardens, and Anna Carmody, Little RED Edu, with Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue.

A total of 50 rural women entrepreneurs are being sought to take part in the latest round of the ACORNS initiative, which supports women who are in the early stages of setting up rural businesses.

This latest round of the programme will run from October 2021 to April 2022 and will include a launch event, six roundtable sessions, an understanding the financials workshop, a briefing by the various development agencies and an end-of-cycle celebration.

Programme organisers are looking for female entrepreneurs living in rural Ireland, who wish to start and develop new businesses or who have recently started a venture.

Free initiative

A total of 50 new entrepreneurs will be selected and the free initiative will run over six months from October 2021 to April 2022, with the deadline for applications being midnight on 10 September 2021.

“Based on a belief that entrepreneurs learn best from each other, ACORNS is centred on interactive roundtable sessions facilitated by successful female entrepreneurs who have started and grown businesses in rural Ireland.

"These are known as ACORNS lead entrepreneurs and they give their time free of charge to encourage and support the new business owners,” the Department of Agriculture said.

This year’s voluntary lead entrepreneurs are Anne Reilly, PaycheckPlus; Caroline Reidy, the HR Suite; Eimer Hannon, Hannon Travel; Larissa Feeney, Accountant Online; Mary B Walsh, Ire Wel Pallets; Norma Dinneen, Bó Rua Farm; and Triona MacGiolla Rí, Aró Digital Strategies.

In addition, Monica Flood, formerly Olas IT and a Going for Growth lead entrepreneur, will facilitate an ACORNS-plus roundtable for selected previous participants who are committed to driving forward the growth of their businesses.

Launching the call for applications, Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue said the programme is going from strength to strength.

“ACORNS continues to support early stage female entrepreneurs living in rural Ireland.

"This innovative programme is funded through the Rural Innovation and Development Fund.

"Over 300 female entrepreneurs have taken part in ACORNS to date and a significant proportion of these are still actively involved.

“The progress made by participants in previous years has been remarkable, with many reporting increased sales, exports and job creation.

"This is an incredible opportunity and a wonderful support for rural-based female entrepreneurs, particularly in the current environment, and I encourage those who have recently started or are about to start a new business to apply to participate in this very exciting initiative.”

Eligibility criteria

To be considered for ACORNS, applicants must:

Have set up a new business which has generated sales no earlier than 1 January 2019; or be actively planning a new venture and have made good progress towards getting the new venture off the ground. Indicators of actively planning a business would include organising the start-up team, sourcing equipment/facilities, money saved for the start-up, writing the business plan, etc.

They must own or part-own the business which must be located in a rural area, that is in an area outside the administrative city boundaries of Dublin, Cork, Galway, Limerick and Waterford.

If selected, applicants must be available to attend the launch forum and first roundtable session on 11 and 12 October 2021. It is hoped that this can take place in person, subject to prevailing circumstances and Government guidelines.

They must expect to become an employer within three years.