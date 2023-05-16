Brian Rushe on the day he was elected IFA deputy president. \ Finbarr O'Rourke

Brian Rushe will not contest the Irish Farmers' Association (IFA) presidency later this year.

The current deputy president informed his local Kildare IFA executive on Monday night that he will not seek to succeed Tim Cullinan, whose term ends this year.

Rushe cited personal commitments as being the primary reason. Only 41, he has a young family and an expanding dairy farm.

It leaves Limerick dairy farmer Martin Stapleton as the only known candidate at this stage.

Autumn hustings

While the current national treasurer and returning officer has not announced his candidacy, he has made his intentions clear, assembling a campaign team ahead of the autumn hustings.

It's expected that another candidate will emerge, with Laois drystock and tillage farmer Francie Gorman, the current south Leinster regional chair, one possible contender.

Rushe affirmed his absolute commitment to the IFA and family farmers and pledged to continue to work hard in his current role, which includes representing the IFA on the charter of farmers rights committee and on the board of Teagasc.

He did not rule out returning to the national stage of agri politics in the future and time is on his side.