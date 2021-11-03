Is there money in rushes after all?

It has been another good Halloween period for farmers who have diversified into growing pumpkins, especially where members of the public pay to pick their own.

It is one of the very few crops where there are no harvesting costs. Indeed, there is direct income from the process of harvesting.

With St Bridget’s Day less than three months’ away, I'm wondering if there is money to be made in charging the public to come and cut rushes for making crosses?

There is certainly no shortage on this farm.