Following the discovery of two atypical BSE cases in Brazil and the suspension of beef exports to China, Russia and Indonesia have banned beef imports from Brazil according to the World Beef Report.

Both are relatively small buyers of Brazilian beef and in the case of Russia, the ban is confined to the two states in which the animals were found.

The industry in Brazil is anxiously waiting for China to give the green light for resumption of trade. Discussions are complicated by Brazil officials not being able to visit China without going through quarantine.

The interruption in Brazil’s exports comes at a time when it was exporting huge volumes of beef to China with August’s volume at just under 106,000t, a 12% increase on a year ago.

Given that China buys two-thirds of Brazil’s beef exports, there will be great anxiety until that business resumes.