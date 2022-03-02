Many Irish agri companies are or were involved in trade with Russia in recent times as the livestock industry grew and developed significantly in Russia of late.

Bord Bia and Enterprise Ireland have been working hard on developing the Russian market for many Irish businesses.

A number of animal health and hygiene products produced in Ireland have to be imported by Russian farmers.

Russian state aid has been poured into developing large-scale beef and dairy farms over the last number of years.

The country is also deficient in good dairy, beef, pig, sheep, and poultry breeding livestock and many livestock and genetic companies would have livestock semen deals in Russia.

Even mushroom spawn for Russian mushroom growing has come from innovative Irish mushroom companies.

Companies that have blazed a trail in the Russian agricultural markets include: Hermitage Pedigree Pigs; the National Cattle Breeding Centre; Dairymaster; Pearsons, SAMCO, HiSpec and McHale Farm Machinery; Sylvan Mushroom Spawn; Donegal Seed Potatoes; EasyFix and Mayo Mats; Pedigree Cattle Exporters and many more.