The EU’s response to the outbreak of war in Ukraine has been commendable. The power of unity in the face of a crisis has shone through in the ability of EU leaders to rapidly adopt and implement new policies that not only protect member states but also recognise the responsibility of the EU in defending the international rule of law and supporting more vulnerable regions of the world.

To date, this has taken the form of sanctions aimed at cutting off funding to the Russian war machine, alongside billions of euros in military support to assist Ukraine in its defence and in supporting its refugees.