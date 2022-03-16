Andrij Pathuschenko, a farmer 20km north of the Ukrainian city of Kherson, told the Irish Farmers Journal that after capturing his farm on Monday, Russian soldiers left on Wednesday morning.

Patuschenko, a dairy farmer with a herd of 350 cows and 750 head of cattle in total, said: “An hour ago, they ran away from the farm and I hope they don’t come back.”

He said the Russian troops took two cars and as much of the remaining food they could fit in the cars and their bags before leaving the property.

The Ukrainian said that the farm’s employees have already begun to clean up the "disaster" left behind by the soldiers and that the farm is “working normally again”.

Farm workers plan to return to their work, where they had been bottling milk for nearby hospitals and the local population. The farm remains unable to access milk processors.

He said this temporary farm capture has happened to other farms nearby also. He described how Russian soldiers want food and alcohol and are moving from village to village.

Capture

A relieved Pathuschenko informed the Irish Farmers Journal of the development, having previously discussed the farm’s initial capture earlier this week.

Upon arriving at the farm on Monday morning with weapons, the soldiers “drove out the guards” and “took a lot of milk and food”.

While no one was killed during the attack, many of the farm’s employees were forced to leave the property. Those remaining were left to care for the farm’s livestock under the supervision of armed Russian troops.

Pathuschenko said: “They took milk. We had bread, eggs, butter, sour cream and cheese. They took everything we made ourselves.”

He said the soldiers slaughtered, butchered and ate two cattle during the period they occupied the farm.

Free

On Monday, he said: “If the Russians stay here or make a people's republic like Donetzk or Luhansk here, I will leave my house and drive away. I will never live and work among occupiers. I am a free and proud person.”

The farmer plans to now stay at his farm and continue to defend what he described as “free Ukraine”.

