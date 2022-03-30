Schäffer Ireland Ltd, operated by H Fulton Tractors in Derry, has just announced the appointment of Ryall’s Farm & Industrial Equipment based in Watergrasshill, Co Cork, as dealers for the German-built Schäffer range of articulated wheel loaders.
Now in business for over 40 years, the firm has been awarded the agency for the entire county of Cork.
This extends the dealer’s range of brands to now include Landini and McCormick tractors, Corvus UTVs, Lucas, Tanco, Maschio, Major, Malone and Massey Ferguson grass care equipment.
