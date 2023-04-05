The proposals would have given a competitive advantage to imported hydrotreated vegetable oil over Irish biodiesel.

Minister Eamon Ryan has done a U-turn on controversial proposals which would have given imported renewable fuels a competitive advantage over indigenous biofuels.

Under the proposed rules of the new renewable transport fuel regulations, an enhanced multiplier was to be given to hydrotreated vegetable oil (HVO) over Irish-produced biodiesel.

HVO was set to receive three certificates, while biodiesel was set to continue to receive two certificates when used, putting HVO at a competitive advantage.

HVO is imported into Ireland and blended with diesel, thus complying with biofuel blending obligations. Biodiesel, produced from tallow, is also blended with diesel but is produced here in Ireland.

U-turn

However, under the new scheme, which was signed off by the minister on Tuesday evening, both HVO and the biodiesel produced from tallow will receive the same number of certificates, putting the two fuels on a level playing field.

“This policy needs to ensure sustainable Irish production is not put at a competitive disadvantage and that Ireland does not become entirely reliant on imported biofuels into the future,” the statement from Minister Ryan’s department said.