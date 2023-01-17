The Ryetec Workbox can be equipped with extras such as a crop roller and wrap roll holder.

Ryetec Industrial Equipment based in Yorkshire presented its Weightbox and Workbox range, designed to be an effective counterweight and tool storage solution which can be further equipped with modular optional extras.

Standard specification includes a permanent concrete counterweight up to 1,500kg, full-width toolbox, internal LED lighting, front hazard lights and work lights and a stainless steel customised name plate.

Belly weights up to 1,000kg, a slug pellet applicator mount, work vice, crop rollers and a 14-roll wrap carrier are just some of the optional extras that can be fitted. Alternatively, the wrap carrier or crop roller can be bought and operated separately.

Pricing for the basic WorkBox starts at £4,075 plus VAT (€4,630).