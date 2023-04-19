The INHFA has not ruled out a legal challenge to the designation of lands in 2004 and 2008 if the ratification process for SAC sites is found to have been flawed.

A controversial EU legal opinion has no implications for historic Irish land designations, the Department of Housing has insisted.

The EU advocate general Tamara Capeta recently questioned the legal basis for Special Areas of Conservation (SAC) designations made in 2004 and 2008.

She said the process used to designate tens of thousands of hectares of farmland as SACs was flawed, as these designations were not fully ratified within six years, as specified in European legislation.

However, the Department of Housing maintained that Ireland’s SAC designations were legally sound.

“The advocate general’s opinion has no implications for the legal basis of the designation of Special Areas of Conservation in Ireland,” a Department spokesperson told the Irish Farmers Journal this week.

“The Department is aware of the advocate general’s opinion in the case mentioned, and is considering its content. Given that this is a live legal case in which judgement has not yet issued, the Department will not be commenting any further at this time,” the spokesperson added.

Legal challenge

However, the Irish Natura and Hill Farmers Association (INHFA) has not ruled out challenging the legal basis for designations if the advocate general’s opinion is upheld in legal proceedings involving the EU Commission and Ireland.

“If the [advocate general’s] opinion is reflected in a court decision then we will definitely be assessing the legal implications from any such decision,” insisted INHFA president Vincent Roddy.

“With regard to taking legal action, this is obviously something we would have to discuss with our members, many of whom have been impacted by these designations,” he said.

“However, it is important to say that if the opinion is upheld, which has nearly always been the case, then there will be an expectation of significant change amongst impacted landowners,” Roddy added.

Around 13% of Ireland’s land area – in the region of 900,000ha or 2.2m acres - is designated as SACs or Special Protected Areas. Around 60% of this area is farmed, with close to 35,000 landowners working designated lands.