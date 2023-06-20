The Health and Safety Authority (HSA) has guidelines for managing bulls on farms. It advises: From an early age, the bull should learn to associate the presence of people with pleasant things such as feeding, grooming and exercise.All bulls should be ringed when 10 months old, and the ring should be examined regularly.Consider having an aggressive bull slaughtered.When grazing a bull with the herd, make maximum use of fields where the public do not have access.Any field in which a bull is kept should be securely fenced and gates safely secured and maintained.It is recommended that a strong chain which touches the ground should be fitted.A tractor or suitable farm vehicle should always be provided as a mobile sanctuary.Young children should not be allowed into a field where a bull is running.A safety sign warning of a bull’s presence should be displayed adjacent to public places, particularly at access points.A well-designed bull pen is essential for managing a bull when it is away from the herd. The design should allow the stockman to feed and bed the bull without entering the pen.A bull pen should be located where the bull can see other animals. On dairy farms, the pen should be located where the bull can see cows going to and from the parlour or paddocks.
The Health and Safety Authority (HSA) has guidelines for managing bulls on farms. It advises: From an early age, the bull should learn to associate the presence of people with pleasant things such as feeding, grooming and exercise.All bulls should be ringed when 10 months old, and the ring should be examined regularly.Consider having an aggressive bull slaughtered.When grazing a bull with the herd, make maximum use of fields where the public do not have access.Any field in which a bull is kept should be securely fenced and gates safely secured and maintained.It is recommended that a strong chain which touches the ground should be fitted.A tractor or suitable farm vehicle should always be provided as a mobile sanctuary.Young children should not be allowed into a field where a bull is running.A safety sign warning of a bull’s presence should be displayed adjacent to public places, particularly at access points.A well-designed bull pen is essential for managing a bull when it is away from the herd. The design should allow the stockman to feed and bed the bull without entering the pen.A bull pen should be located where the bull can see other animals. On dairy farms, the pen should be located where the bull can see cows going to and from the parlour or paddocks.
SHARING OPTIONS: