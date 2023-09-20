The safe use of quad bikes and other farm vehicles and machinery will be a key focus for the Health and Safety Authority (HSA) at this year’s National Ploughing Championships.

It comes as farming continues to be one of the most dangerous sectors in Ireland, with 191 fatalities recorded on Irish farms nationwide during the past decade. So far this year, there has been seven work-related farming fatalities.

Vehicles and machinery are involved in the highest number of farm fatalities in Ireland. In the past 10 years, they accounted for 52% of all farm deaths and 8% of all injuries on farms.

New regulations

As part of the HSA’s efforts to reduce this number, new regulations for the safe use of quad bikes in Ireland are being introduced this November.

The new regulations, which come into effect on 20 November, include the introduction of compulsory helmet wearing and training for all quad bike operators. This new quad bike law is the first of its kind in EU.

Minister of State at the Department of Enterprise Neale Richmond said the new regulations and the ongoing promotion of the safe use of all machinery on farms is crucial and will only benefit Irish farmers, their families and their businesses.

“The need for wearing the correct helmet and receiving training in quad bike operation is vital to prevent people losing their lives and indeed being seriously injured in quad bike incidents,” he said.

Minister of State at the Department of Agriculture Martin Heydon said: “Working to promote the safe use of all farm vehicles and machinery is crucial in preventing any further fatalities or injuries on Irish farms.

"I would urge everyone working on farms to engage with the HSA and these training programmes, particularly on the safe use of farm vehicles and machinery.”

Increase

HSA senior inspector Pat Griffin said the authority has seen a significant increase in the number of farmers contacting the HSA and availing of its information and guidance, which is really positive to see.

“The HSA’s free online farm risk assessment tool farmsafely.com has recorded an increase in registrations, now with over 16,500 registered users.

"But we cannot be complacent and we must continue to look at ways to improve health and safety on farms.

"We’d encourage anyone at the ploughing championships to visit our stand, talk to our inspectors and engage with our live farm vehicle safety demonstrations.”

The HSA stand is located at Block 2, Row 22, Stand 347.