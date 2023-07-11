Working with machinery and livestock brings with it inherent risks, but more can be done to improve on farm safety. \ Donal O'Leary

It’s a stark figure to start with, but despite the agri-food sector only accounting for roughly 7% of the national work force, the industry saw close to 50% of workplace fatalities attributed to it, with 12 of the 26 workplace deaths happening on Irish farms.

It is understandable that agriculture would be high up in the rankings due to the dangers associated with working with farm animals and machinery, but if we are to look at the building industry, which employs 6% of the workforce and arguably works in similarly dangerous conditions, albeit more regulated with a greater focus on safety, seven people were involved in fatal accidents last year.

I don’t think anyone wishes to see regular appearances of health and safety officers in farmyards, but it may light a fire under farmers to become serious about safety on farms.

Mental health

Sustainability seems to be the buzzword in agriculture, with the primary focus on environmental or financial sustainability. Drystock and tillage farmers have seen price pressure on their commodities, as to have dairy farmers, while all sectors will face increasing pressure regarding water quality and carbon emissions.

But social sustainability is equally as critical. Not only does this involve attracting additional people in to the industry, but also involves taking care of those already there.

Farming is a tough career physically and mentally, with long physical days, sometimes alone, taking its toll on both mind and body. It’s important as an industry that we step back from work regularly and pursue other interests, and that when we are struggling that we reach out to others.

While a figure of 12 lives lost through workplace accidents is high, those lost through mental health issues within our great industry is substantially more.

If you are struggling, there are services and supports in place that can be availed of. Use them.