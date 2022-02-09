A slurry sample taken on one of the Footprint Farmer's farms.

Sampling is an important part in testing slurry.

Samples should be taken from various tanks on the farm to give a good overview of the nutrient value of slurry.

Slurry can be a very dangerous commodity so ensure that you take the necessary safety precautions when agitating and taking slurry samples from tanks.

Do not take the slurry sample on your own.

Have someone with you when you are taking the samples.

Top tips

Remove all animals from the shed before agitating slurry.

The slurry must be agitated before the sample is taken. When agitating, ensure the area is well-ventilated and there is a breeze.

Leave plenty of time between agitating the slurry and taking the sample to ensure it is safe to do so.

Only use outdoor agitation points and do not take a sample where the extraction point is within a shed.

Remember, one breath of slurry gas can kill.

You will need to collect approximately two litres of slurry per sample.

Use a clean container with a lid, such as an empty mineral bucket, which has been cleaned to transport the sample to the lab.

Use a permanent marker to label the sample container with your name, details of the sample and date of sampling.

A slurry sample costs between €60 and €80 and most laboratories which analyse soil samples will analyse slurry as well.