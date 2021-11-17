The Government launched the ‘Be Winter-Ready’ 2021 -2022 information campaign today the 17 November.

The focus of this year's 'Be Winter-Ready' campaign is 'staying safe on the farm over winter'.

Speaking following the launch of the campagin, Minister of State at the Department of Agriculture Martin Heydon said: “Farm safety must be to the fore of everything we do on farms.

Farmers should consider their health and wellbeing as well

"There are particular issues that can arise in the winter months with storms and the housing of livestock.

"Now is the time for farmers to plan to ensure they can farm safely this winter.

"Around the farmyard, any maintenance work on buildings or machinery should be completed before the winter sets in and, as the evenings get shorter, farmers should consider their health and wellbeing as well.”

Demanding time

During the launch, Minister Simon Coveney said that this marks the start of what can be a very demanding time for many people, including the emergency services and put emphasis on keeping the public informed and ensuring the country is winter ready.

The Department of Agriculture has a leaflet available on farm safety which can be viewed here.