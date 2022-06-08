Sainsbury’s CEO, Simon Roberts, has caused consternation in some quarters, as it emerged that the UK supermarket had paid it’s chief executive a whopping £3.8m in 2021.

It represented a tripling of his pay, which suggests it must be index linked to urea prices.

Critics pointed out that it’s 280 times the average Sainsbury’s worker’s wage, and that some workers don’t even receive the “living wage”.

It’s sure to come up when British farmers or Irish beef exporters are in conversation with Simon for price increases to cope with escalating costs.