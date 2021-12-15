Western breeders dominated at the Blessington All-Star Texel sale on Saturday last.

Sale topper on the day came from guest consigners Daire and Enda McManamon of the Derrylahan flock from Westport, Co Mayo.

Their lot 30, a Milnbank Cantona daughter, led proceedings at €3,200.

Scanned carrying triplets to Teiglum Distinct, she was purchased by Mayo breeder Mathew Kenny for his Rockyroad flock.

The next highest price was another from the Derrylahan flock, lot 66, a Garngour Bladerunner daughter.

This one, scanned with a single to Milnbank Cantona, met her reserve at €2,500. The successful bidder was Patrick Joyce, Recess, Co Galway.

Also selling at €2,500 was lot 50 from Anthony Donnelly, Claremorris, Co Mayo.

This lot was another Milnbank Cantona ewe and is a daughter of the record-breaking ewe lamb that was purchased at the Baileys dispersal sale in 2018 for €5,000. Sold carrying triplets by Silverhill Douglas, she was the pick of Chris Healy.

Another from Anthony Donnelly’s pen broke the €2,000 barrier when lot 52 sold at €2,100.

This Milnbank Cantona daughter sold carrying triplets by Derrylahan Commando to David Barrett.

Selling at €2,000 was lot 67, again from the McManamon pen. Yet another Cantona daughter carrying a single to Teiglum Distinct, she was chosen by Amy Connolly.

Connolly also purchased the top ewe lamb at the sale from Anthony Donnelly’s pen.

This Knock Yazoo daughter of the aforementioned Baileys record breaker hit the market at €1,000.

The overall sale average hit €1,025, with the top pen, that of Anthony Donnelly, averaging €1,850.