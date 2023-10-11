The Irish Salers Cattle Society will hold its annual autumn breeding heifer sale this Saturday 14 October in Gort Mart.

The show and sale, which proves to be a growing success each year, will see 180 heifers go under the hammer on Saturday, with a mixture of both pedigree and crossbred females up for grabs.

The show is set to kick off at 9am, with the sale to follow at 11.30am sharp.

The sale is set to offer some of the finest Salers genetics from all over Ireland and further afield and potential customers are promised to be impressed with the quality on offer.

