On Saturday 15 October, the Salers Cattle Society of Ireland will hold its 17th annual show and sale in Gort Mart.

The sale was originally made up of a number of commercial cattle, but, in recent years, has flourished into a show and sale, with a number of pedigree females now also available on the day.

Twenty-four pre-inspected pedigree heifers, both maiden and in-calf, will go under the hammer, as well as 170 commercial heifers.

The show will commence at 9am and the sale will follow at 11am sharp.

Online bidding option

Potential customers are advised that online bidding will be available and that although it is not an export sale, all cattle can be exported through Gort Mart.

Society chair Declan Bell said: “We have a big entry of top-quality heifers on offer. The Salers crossed with the Charolais is proving time and again to be a hugely successful cross for the breeders.

"Salers are the number one breed on the replacement index and when crossed with the Charolais, the possibilities are endless.

"We are looking forward to meeting customers from previous years, as well as new customers on the day.”

He concluded by thanking everyone who is involved for their much appreciated time and effort in organising the event.