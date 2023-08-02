Overall champion in the Salers section went to Sligo man Niall Hunt with his Salers cow and calf, Ballyvonnavaun Belle. Niall also had the honour of picking up the reserve championship rosette at the 2022 FBD National Livestock Show.

The Irish Salers Cattle Society of Ireland has been involved with running classes at Tullamore Show for the past 25 years and is delighted to return again this year.

In 2022, the FBD National Livestock Show Championship title was awarded to Niall Hunt from the Templeboy Salers Herd in Co Sligo, with his December 2017-born French imported cow, Opale.

This year, 45 Salers cattle will battle it out for that very same title after competing in the six cattle classes and the highly anticipated all-Ireland Salers calf championships.

Calibre

Since 2017, the Salers society has held its all-Ireland calf championships at Tullamore Show as the calibre of the event and large crowds make it the ideal location.

The 2022 all-Ireland calf championship was won by Declan Bell of the Ballyvonnavan Salers Herd from Clarecastle, Co Clare, with his January-born calf, Ballyvonnavaun Belle.

Judging in the Salers ring will commence at 10am sharp.