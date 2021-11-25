JJ Flood Auctioneers offered a 81ac farm at Robinstown, Granard, Co Longford, in a number of lots, but it went on to sell as the entire for €1.38m.
The guide price had been €950,000 to €1m, so on the day it exceeded the guide by €380,000.
The property has good land, a nice house and a farmyard.
Tipperary
James L Murtagh sold the 76.5ac at Lanespark, Ballynonty, Co Tipperary, in lots for a total of €1.06m. This was €210,000 over the guide price of €850,000.
Lot 1, consisting of the house on 3.2ac, was sold for €425,000. Lot 2 was 32.2ac and was sold at €345,000. Both were bought by an organic farmer from Tipperary. Lot 3 was 19ac of grassland and 6.42ac of forestry. It sold for €125,000. Lot 4 was 22ac and it sold for €165,000. Both of these lots were bought by other local farmers.
Also up for auction with James L Murtagh was a 53ac farm at Gortumly, Rochfortbridge, Co Westmeath. Available in lots, it sold as follows;
The total made was €470,000, or €8,867/ac, in line with the guide range.
Murtagh Bros
Staying in Westmeath, Murtagh Bros sold a 37ac farm at Dublin Road, Kilbeggan, Co Westmeath. The farm was offered in lots, but was sold in the entire for €352,000. This was €102,000 over the guide price of €250,000.
The farm is 1km out from Kilbeggan on the R446, on the Dublin Road, heading for Tyrrellspass and Dublin. This farm is all under grass and is laid out in a number of divisions. It has good road frontage.
SHARING OPTIONS: