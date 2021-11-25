JJ Flood Auctioneers offered a 81ac farm at Robinstown, Granard, Co Longford, in a number of lots, but it went on to sell as the entire for €1.38m.

The guide price had been €950,000 to €1m, so on the day it exceeded the guide by €380,000.

The property has good land, a nice house and a farmyard.

Tipperary

On the books of James L Murtagh, the 76.5ac farm at Lanespark, Ballynonty, Co Tipperary, exceeded its guide price.

James L Murtagh sold the 76.5ac at Lanespark, Ballynonty, Co Tipperary, in lots for a total of €1.06m. This was €210,000 over the guide price of €850,000.

Lot 1, consisting of the house on 3.2ac, was sold for €425,000. Lot 2 was 32.2ac and was sold at €345,000. Both were bought by an organic farmer from Tipperary. Lot 3 was 19ac of grassland and 6.42ac of forestry. It sold for €125,000. Lot 4 was 22ac and it sold for €165,000. Both of these lots were bought by other local farmers.

The 53ac farm at Gortumly, Rochfortbridge, Co Westmeath, made its guide price at auction.

Also up for auction with James L Murtagh was a 53ac farm at Gortumly, Rochfortbridge, Co Westmeath. Available in lots, it sold as follows;

Lot 1, made up of 35.25ac with a large cattle holding unit, was sold for €370,000.

Lot 2 was 17.5ac, across the road. This sold for €100,000.

The total made was €470,000, or €8,867/ac, in line with the guide range.

Murtagh Bros

Sold at auction by Murtagh bros, this 37ac farm at Dublin road, Killbeggan, Co Westmeath, exceeded its guide price.

Staying in Westmeath, Murtagh Bros sold a 37ac farm at Dublin Road, Kilbeggan, Co Westmeath. The farm was offered in lots, but was sold in the entire for €352,000. This was €102,000 over the guide price of €250,000.

The farm is 1km out from Kilbeggan on the R446, on the Dublin Road, heading for Tyrrellspass and Dublin. This farm is all under grass and is laid out in a number of divisions. It has good road frontage.