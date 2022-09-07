The second sale of the Mayo Mule and Greyface Group was held in Aurivo Ballinrobe Mart on Monday evening 5 September.

While it didn’t hit the heights of the first sale, there was still some decent prices paid for top-quality lots. However, where €140 was the benchmark for lambs from 42kg to 44kg at the first sale, Monday evening was €15 to €20/head behind for the same weight. More mixed-type batches of lambs were trading from €100 to €120 at weights from 38kg to 40kg. Lighter pens from 30kg to 33kg sold from €80 to €90 for the most part.

Prices up at Carrick Prolific Ewe Lamb sale

Moved to a Saturday sale this year, the Carrick Prolific Ewe Lamb group had over 700 ewe lambs forward for its fourth annual multi-breed sale.

The average price was €136.50, up €6/head on last year. However, the clearance was lower at 75%. The sale topped out at €206/head for a pen of 56kg Texel-cross lambs, followed by a pen of Suffolk-crosses weighing 51kg at €194.

There has been a swing to more Suffolk-cross lambs in the sale in recent years, which is following farmer demand.

Mule ewe lambs sold to €144/head, while Cheviot-crosses made as much as €168/head for a pen of 47kg lambs. The charity sale of six individual lambs raised €2,210 for Sligo Cancer Support Centre.