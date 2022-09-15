Samco’s CTS 1600 bale transporter is a one person operation, fully automated for the loading, transport and unloading of round bales, with a capacity of 16 bales.

Samco’s CTS 1600 bale transporter will take centre stage on the stand at this year’s Ploughing. It is a one-person operation, fully automated for the loading, transport and unloading of round bales, with a capacity of 16 bales. The machine picks up the bales in the same direction as the baler releases them, meaning no crossing of the field.

Samco says all modern tractors are oriented to suit mainly right-hand implements, therefore the trailer has been developed to collect the bales on the right side.

With a simple touch of the control joystick, the operator lifts the bale and automatically stacks them internally in the trailer.

Designed to allow the grower to use 25% less mulch film per hectare, this has a dramatic cost saving and increases sustainability.

Once the bottom two bales are loaded, they are moved up to allow two more to be loaded underneath. Once these bales are in place, they are moved to the rear of the trailer and the process of loading another four bales begins.

The unloading system tips the rear eight bales on their ends, two high. By extending the sides, the bales are released and the rear of the body is brought back down where the front eight bales are pushed to the rear to await unloading. The compact trailer has an overall length of 5.8m, shorter than any other transporter on the market. It features a double axle and is shod on 710/40 R22.5 tyres.

Narrow film system

Samco’s newly designed narrow film system on its maize drills will be front and centre on its stand.

Designed to allow the grower to use 25% less mulch film per hectare, this has a dramatic cost saving and increases sustainability.

Samco says this new design will also allow farmers to sow maize with mulch film in low-cultivation and min-till situations.

Samco will also showcase its three leg Field-Lift sub soiler, its Soil Master (land leveller) and its folding silage fork, which is available in 13ft and 14.6ft with 5ft or 6ft square tines.

The firm says another benefit of the new design is that it will allow the farmer to use up to 25% less chemical herbicide sprayed at the time of sowing.

Each film layer is accompanied with two small top links, which allows the operator to make small and slight adjustments to the metering unit so that laying the film can be achieved with high accuracy, which also will reduce the amount of wind damage.

Other products

Samco will also be showcasing its 3m disc harrow, which features a compact design to allow lower-hp tractors to lift the machine. The disc angle is at 15°, with the disc spacing at 125mm intervals.

Each disc bearing housing is equipped with a grease point, while the depth control of the harrow is easily adjusted via the roller at the rear of the cultivator by means of adjustable pins.

Samco says the disc harrow is capable of working from 3cm to 15cm in depth. Samco will also showcase its three-leg Field-Lift sub-soiler, its Soil Master (land leveller) and its folding silage fork, which is available in 13ft and 14.6ft, with 5ft or 6ft square tines.