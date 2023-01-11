Hands big as shovels had cleared the tables of sarnies. \ Donal O'Leary

Emissions targets and carbon calculations were the topic du jour at Thomond Park on Tuesday when the IFA hosted its climate summit in the conference centre.

But it turned out to be the sandwich calculations that caused most consternation.

An eight-triangle portion per person had been decided on, but it seems the hungry hoors at the front of the queue ignored the quota and walked away with sandwich pyramids.

By the time the lads at the back of the queue got to the trough, the stacks of sandwiches had been demolished. Hands big as shovels had cleared the tables of sarnies.

Fear not, the IFA dispatched a delegation of staff to scour local shops and save the day for anyone left – temporarily – with an open mouth and an empty stomach.