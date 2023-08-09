Donal Moloney with his Limousin champion and overall pedigree Interbreed champion, Charlotte's Sapphire, at the 2023 Kildysart Show. \ Shanon Kinahan

After last week’s bout of non-stop wind and rain, Kildysart Show, in Co Clare, was blessed with blue skies for it’s annual show on Saturday.

The event, which was split into two fields, one with horses, trade stands and amusements, and the other with cattle and sheep, attracted a decent crowd throughout.

In the cattle rings, the task of judging fell at the hands of Sean Sherman for the pedigree cattle and Joe Hargroves for the commercial cattle. In the commercial cattle rings, strong entries battled it out for the top spot, which was won by Frank and Aisling Burke from Croom, Co Limerick, with their Belgian Blue-cross bullock, Spud.

In the pedigree ring, Sean Sherman (photographed on page 34) had a number of breeds to get through before coming to his interbreed pedigree championship.

With a number of champions standing before him, it was Donal Moloney’s Limousin heifer, Charlotte’s Sapphire, who got the nod and took home the silverware.

The Ardnacrusha, Co Clare, family have already enjoyed huge success with Sapphire this year, as she stood as the champion at Balmoral Show and many other shows around the country.

The day concluded with an interbreed pairs class, which saw both judges team up to pick out the best pair of cattle on the day. Securing the champion spot in this class was William Gubbins from Kilfinane, Co Limerick, with his pair of Charolais-cross cattle, who have also been successful in a number of pairs classes around the country this year.