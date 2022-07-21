More schemes will see satellite checks applied under the next CAP. / Donal O' Leary

Checks by monitoring notifications have begun to issue to farmers participating in the Protein Aid Scheme and the Straw Incorporation Measure (SIM) and will continue issuing over the coming months.

The checks are automated and carried out via satellite, aimed at notifying farmers of potential non-compliances with scheme requirements in relation to crop type or farmland activities.

In the case that the system believes there has been a potential non-compliance, a notification will issue to a farmer’s Basic Payment Scheme (BPS) online account, with a text message issuing where the farmer has signed up for text message alerts.

In cases where the farmer has applied through an adviser, the message will be issued to the adviser.

Photographs

Geotagged photographs may be requested to confirm certain information in a follow-up to a check by monitoring and on-farm visits may be required in certain instances also.

Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue stated that the satellite checks were part of efforts to simplify schemes under the new CAP.

“The introduction of checks by monitoring is a positive move towards the simplification of the CAP,” the Minister said.

“Checks by monitoring offers many benefits to farmers, including allowing farmers the opportunity to amend their payment claim without penalty where a potential non-compliance is identified,” he explained.

The checks by monitoring system will check all parcels in the Protein Aid Scheme and the Straw Incorporation Measure.

Last year, checks administered under the Protein Aid Scheme had been done in the same manner.