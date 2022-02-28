Satellite monitoring has been proposed as a means of monitoring the extent and condition of habitats across the EU. \ Ramona Farrelly

The European Commission’s proposal to place legally-binding and habitat-specific targets on nature restoration across the EU has indicated that the levels of farmland satellite surveillance will increase, should the proposal be adopted as law.

Each member state would be required to submit detailed reports on the progress of restoration measures and the results of monitoring every three years from the submission of their plan, under the DG Environment’s proposal obtained by the Irish Farmers Journal.

The law put forward by the Commission states that investment in the monitoring and surveillance of ecological trends will be needed to underpin the “robust and science-based” restoration plans that it will seek from each member state.

The proposal has said that member states should make best use of “remote sensing using space data and services delivered under the union’s space programme” in their monitoring of the targets listed in the new law.

It has been suggested in the regulation that this "space data" could be used by member states as a means of assessing the conservation status of protected species, as well as the condition of designated habitats.

Under the current proposal, Ireland would be required to report every three years on:

The condition and quantity of restored habitats.

Trends in endangered species’ populations.

The abundance of pollinator species.

Populations of common farmland birds.

The location, extent and condition of habitats within natura 2000 sites.

Timeline

The national restoration plans detailing the specifics of each state’s planned restoration efforts are expected by the Commission to be submitted by 2026 or 2027, depending on the timeline of the law’s adoption.

Guidance will be provided two years before this deadline on the methods that are to be used to monitor trends in the biodiversity indicators and habitat restoration targets set out in the regulation.