Saudi Arabia announced at the weekend that it will reduce production by 1 million barrels per day from July. The cut, equal to about 1% of global output, comes as the country tries to halt the slide in the price of crude.

Brent, the global benchmark for oil, dropped close to $70 a barrel last week, putting the commodity far below the levels it achieved in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

While there was a rally in crude in the immediate wake of the announcement, that faded as investors weighed reduced output by Saudi Arabia against a production increase in the US and the prospects for global growth, particularly in China, the world’s biggest oil importer, where the economic recovery remains sluggish.

However, with Saudi Arabia and its OPEC allies showing their willingness to reduce production to halt the slide in oil, a significant drop in the price of crude is also unlikely.

All of which means that the price of fuel at the pump in Ireland is not going to show any major price moves – excise duty aside – until one of the competing forces currently at play wins out.