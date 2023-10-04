Paul Savage has moved into the forestry section at the Department of Agriculture.

The Dealer sees that Department of Agriculture assistant secretary Colm Hayes has finally found his way out of the woods.

Hayes was the Department’s head man on forestry for some time but his term was blighted by a collapse in planting levels and serious delays in the issuing of felling and afforestation licences.

He is being replaced by Department heavyweight Paul Savage, the Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue confirmed in a written reply to a Dáil question in recent days.

Savage, who has a strong track record of delivery within the Department, will need to be at this best to restore farmer confidence in forestry.