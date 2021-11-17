Aryzta, the Swiss-headquartered company that owns Cuisine de France, has reported a 9.8% increase in organic growth for the first quarter of the 2022 financial year ahead of its AGM held on Wednesday.

It has been an eventful year for the company that specialises in pre-prepared bakery products. It has consolidated its business in Europe having withdrawn from the US and Brazilian markets earlier this year and having cancelled its secondary listing on Euronext Dublin.

The company say that its performance in quarter one “reflects the benefits of a new simplified organisation and empowerment of local management to engage with customers”.

Aryzta’s streamlined business is now concentrated in Europe though it retains its presence in Asia, Australia and New Zealand. It is expecting to continue growing from the smaller base and is forecasting “full-year mid single-digit organic revenue growth and positive volume and pricing contributions.”