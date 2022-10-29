Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue has announced that details of a scheme for Ireland's 'forgotten farmers' will be announced in the coming weeks. \ Philip Doyle

There are around 4,000 forgotten farmers in Ireland and under previous CAP programmes these farmers missed out on installation aid and other supports.

The Minister said the Department will shortly announce a scheme that will support farmers who:

Did not benefit from installation aid.

Were aged no more than 40 in 2015.

Had required a level 6 qualification by 2015.

Had submitted a Basic Payment Scheme (BPS) application in 2015.

Did not benefit previously under the national reserve in BPS or SPS under any category.

Had been set up as head of agricultural holding before 2008.

The Minister made the announcement at the Macra national conference in the Ballykisteen Hotel in Tipperary.

He said that further details on the scheme will be announced in the coming weeks once it is approved by the Department of Public Expenditure and Reform.

The minister said that he tasked officials in his department earlier this year to come forward with measures to address the forgotten farmer issue.