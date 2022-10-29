Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue has announced that there will be a scheme for forgotten farmers.
There are around 4,000 forgotten farmers in Ireland and under previous CAP programmes these farmers missed out on installation aid and other supports.
The Minister said the Department will shortly announce a scheme that will support farmers who:
The Minister made the announcement at the Macra national conference in the Ballykisteen Hotel in Tipperary.
He said that further details on the scheme will be announced in the coming weeks once it is approved by the Department of Public Expenditure and Reform.
The minister said that he tasked officials in his department earlier this year to come forward with measures to address the forgotten farmer issue.
